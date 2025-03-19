Show Fullscreen

On March 4 construction started near Ponte Mammolo metro station in Roma on an orbital tram line. This will initially run for 8 km southwards along Viale Palmiro Togliatti to the metro station at Subaugusta. Completion is envisaged by July 2026 to comply with EU Resilience & Recovery Fund requirements, an objective the municipality describes as ‘challenging’. Further sections are envisaged in the longer term.

On February 27 Minsk Metro ordered four five-car Minsk-2024 (81-765.7/766.7) trainsets from TMH Metrowagonmash, with delivery planned for the end of 2025. Belarusian-made components will include vibration dampers, interior and cab lighting, windscreen wipers and an onboard safety system.

Project promoter NTA has announced that the Green Line light rail line in Tel Aviv is scheduled to open gradually, starting with the southern Rishon LeZion – Levinsky (Central Bus Station) section in 2028. The entire line will be operational by 2030.

On March 5, the first two of 11 partially low-floor Vevey Be 4/8 trams manufactured by ACMV-Düwag-ABB and donated by the city of Bern entered service on tram route 1 in Lviv.

Transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités and Société des Grands Projets have awarded a consortium of Altarea Commerce-RATP Travel Retail and Carrefour Proximité France a concession to operate ticket retailing serves at 45 Grand Paris Express stations.

Avansim is to provide driver training simulators for the future Hovedstadens Letbane light rail line in København.

Manchester’s Bee Network is trialling the GoodMaps app which uses camera-based positioning to offer people with visual or hearing impairments or who need step-free access with turn-by-turn directions to key destinations such as bus and tram platforms, accessible toilets, food and drink kiosks and emergency help points. It can be used in public spaces that are not covered by GPS, and is also helpful for people travelling with luggage, bulky items and people whose first language is not English.

Minneapolis and St Paul’s Metro Transit now offers passengers free access to the Transit trip planning app’s Royale service. This adds features including the ability to see more routes, departure times and vehicle locations. Users can also provide feedback issues such as stop and vehicle cleanliness and the accuracy of real-time departure information.