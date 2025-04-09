Show Fullscreen

TransLink has begun testing of its next-generation MkV SkyTrain light metro vehicles on Vancouver’s Expo and Millennium lines. The first of the 235 cars being supplied by Alstom are expected to enter service this year, with all to be in service by 2029.

Bratislava urban transport operator DPB has selected sole bidder Škoda Group for a framework contract to supply up to 60 bi-directional trams valued at €397m. The 49 m long low-floor ForCity Smart trams will have a capacity of up to 384 passengers and will be equipped with Škoda’s anti-collision system. The exact number of trams to be supplied will depends on the availability of funding.

The Science Based Target initiative has validated Transport for London’s near and long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and net-zero targets, in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1·5°C. TfL has set targets across all areas of its business, extending to include its contracted services, construction projects and supply chain.

Sole bidder Uraltransmash has been awarded a 400m rouble contract to supply a further four trams to Pyatigorsk by the end of June.

Seattle’s Sound Transit has begun shadow running as the final phase of testing ahead of the opening of the 5·5 km Downtown Redmond Link extension of the 2 Line on May 10.

Sarah Turner has been appointed Managing Director of Nottingham tram operator NET. She joined the organisation in August 2023 as Service Delivery & Safety Director.

Boston transport operator Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has ordered a Laser Photonics Corp handheld CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 through distributor WW Grainger. This will be used for corrosion control and coating removal on tools and infrastructure assets.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has appointed Michael O’Keefe as Deputy Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer, succeeding Rick Keene who is retiring at the end of April. O’Keefe was Deputy Director of the City & County of Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services

Nottingham tram operator NET closed its travel centre on March 25, reflecting changes to how customers buy their travel passes and tickets. Staff from the travel centre are now based at the NET depot on Wilkinson Street, where they will support customers with their journeys over the phone, WhatsApp, email and online via the customer support hub.