New York MTA has launched work on a $20m project to relocate Yaphank station on the Long Island Rail Road closer to William Floyd Parkway, the Long Island Expressway and Brookhaven National Laboratory. LIRR President Rob Free said ’a convenient new location, near local highways and the modern amenities that come with the new station will make it easier for businesses to attract more people and strengthen the local economy’. Opening is planned for 2026, with the existing Yaphank station to be demolished.

Amsterdam operator GVB has awarded original manufacturer Alstom a contract to maintain its Type M5 metro trainsets for five years, with options to extend for the expected 30-year life of the fleet which was supplied in 2012-15. GVB General Manager Claudia Zuiderwijk said the long-term agreement would ‘allow us to properly manage the costs, availability and performance’ of the fleet.

Peak headways on Paris metro Line 14 have been reduced to 85 sec.

Utah Transit Authority opened the South Jordan Downtown stop on Salt Lake City’s Trax light rail Red Line on March 26. This is intended to accommodate rapid population and commercial growth in the area and provide access to The Ballpark at America First Square, the new home for the Salt Lake Bees baseball team.

Calgary Transit is holding Get on Board Travel Training Camp events to help people aged 15–21 with disabilities to travel independently. This includes safety training led by a Peace Officer, a maintenance facility tour, lessons in trip planning and using fare systems and a meet-and-greet with customer service staff. Participation ‘is an empowering experience they carry with them long after summer ends’, said Clare Russell, Travel Trainer Community Liaison.

Paris transport authority Ile-de-France-Mobilités has reported that 1 million users have adopted the Navigo Liberté + pay-as-you-go smart card. This is intended to replace paper tickets for occasional travellers who do not use the public transport network frequently enough to justify a period pass or season ticket. Once the user has set up an online account, travel charges are billed monthly and round-up of journeys completed is provided.