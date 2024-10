Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Rhein-Ruhr transport authority VRR has awarded incumbent TRI Train Rental a contract to continue to operate Niers-Erft-Bahn service RB37 from December 2024 to December 2027.

The contract announced on October 2 following a European tender covers the operation of 145 000 train-km/year between Krefeld and Neuss to the current timetable.

VRR has opted for a relatively short contract term to align with plans to deploy battery-electric trains and extend the service from Krefeld to Geldern.