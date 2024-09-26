Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Frauscher unveiled its FPS object controller at InnoTrans on September 25. The modular control unit is designed to work with a range of point motors and interface with all interlocking technologies using the EULYNX standards.

Managing Director Michael Thiel explained that the group was moving beyond its established competence in sensors and axle counters to develop a range of control systems as part of its FAdP platform. The point controller is currently awaiting formal authorisation, but is expected to be ready for market by early 2026.

Emphasising that the company was fully supportive of standardised interfaces, Thiel anticipated that the point controller would be followed by further applications in the coming years. These could include object controllers for level crossings and other signalling functions. All would build on a secure data interface which also supported diagnostic and condition monitoring using a mix of vital and non-vital functions.

Standardised interfaces such as EULYNX and appropriate cybersecurity protocols would allow the use of open communications networks for a wide range of functionality, he added.

Meanwhile, Frauscher has also unveiled a next generation sensor for axle counter applications, branded RSR360. This will build on the established RSR123 and RSR180 products, ‘bringing together the best features of both’. Currently out for market sounding, the RSR360 is also expected to make use of the company’s integrated communications platform.