Pandrol defines the industry standard across rail fastening systems and aluminothermic welding. We’ve created rail infrastructure in more than 100 countries with our products and services extending to designing, developing and manufacturing equipment to make constructing and maintaining railways more efficient. That means we’ve experienced just about every situation, problem, question and solution before.
- Webinar
Urban Track Design: Avoiding familiar pitfalls
On demand version now available
- Webinar
Innovation in rail freight
Assessing the outlook for global rail freight in the 2020s. With its profile having been lifted by the coronavirus pandemic, rail freight plays a key role in maintaining global logistics chains. But freight applications differ markedly across the world, from heavy commodity traffic in Russia and North America to an increasing focus on intermodal operations in Europe. In this session, our diverse panel of specialists will examine the key trends.
- Webinar
Light Rail/Tram/Metro Design: Key challenges & potential solutions
Pandrol works collaboratively with customers to create a safer future for rail infrastructure, supplying innovative solutions, market-leading products and advice designed to maximise efficiencies and uptime around the world. As a case study, the discussion will showcase the key challenges and potential solutions Pandrol can deliver to drive change across the sector.