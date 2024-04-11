Pandrol defines the industry standard, drawing upon over a century of expertise to provide innovative solutions innovative solutions for rail infrastructure worldwide. Pandrol has established itself as a leading authority in rail fastening systems and we are committed to enhancing rail infrastructure globally by delivering cutting-edge solutions that optimise safety, efficiency, and sustainability. We strive to be the trusted partner of choice for our customers, providing unparalleled expertise and support throughout the lifecycle of their projects.

Heavy Haul

Pandrol has over 40 years experience in Heavy Haul rail and has a full range of products for axle loads up to 40 Tonnes. Our products and technical expertise have shaped all of the major heavy haul railways in the world with a track record covering more than 4 decades and extending across all continents.

High Speed

We are a leading player in high speed technology with more than 20 years experience on ballasted and non-ballasted tracks. Not only that, the world speed record of 574.8 km/h was achieved on track with Pandrol fastenings systems. However, high speed means more to us than fast trains. We design products which offer high speed installation and high output track laying which creates the opportunity to maximise efficient operations with minimal impact from maintenance.

Light Rail and Tram

Pandrol can deliver individual systems or complete solutions for tram infrastructure. We specialise in the design, manufacture and implementation of fastenings, welding, equipment and electrification.

Mainline

Pandrol defines the industry standard across rail fastening systems and aluminothermic welding for mainline rail infrastructure. Our products and services extend to designing, developing and manufacturing equipment to make constructing and maintaining railways more efficient. Our smart control systems increase productivity, monitor track conditions and improve the overall track life cycle.

Metro and Depot

We specialise in the design, manufacture and implementation of fastenings, welding, equipment and electrification technologies. Our focus on quality, safety and cost is why our transit clients choose us to design and manufacture new rail engineering technology. We think quickly and differently, creating unique solutions to installation and maintenance. Our clients experience increased productivity, reduced possession times and improvements to railway and worker safety.

Ports and Industrial

Working closely with the port operators to recommend track infrastructure solutions that meet the specific requirements of the port environment, Pandrol focuses on high performance and low maintenance solutions. Our unique understanding of rail infrastructure supports the port operators to deliver industry-leading operational efficiency by leveraging modern technologies.