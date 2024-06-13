Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Arenaways is to use Fairtiq’s mobile pay-as-you-go ticketing system on the Cuneo – Savigliano and Ceva – Ormea routes which it is to operate from January 2025 under a 10-year PSO contract awarded by the Piemonte region.

Swiss company Fairtiq said this would be its debut project in Italy.

Passengers will open the smartphone app and swipe in at the start of their journey and out at when they alight. The app will automatically recognise their departure and arrival stations and any changes of train, and calculate the best fare with daily capping. The app can generate a QR code for ticket inspections, and if a passenger forgets to swipe out it sends a notification or automatically ends the journey.

‘Simplifying ticket purchasing procedures is consistent with our mission to redefine the train travel experience with new criteria of innovation and quality applied to local services’, Arenaways CEO Matteo Arena said on June 4.