EUROPE: Open access night train operator European Sleeper is to launch a seasonal Brussels – Utrecht – Köln – München – Innsbruck – Verona – Venezia service to winter sports and city trip destinations.

The service is being planned around school holidays, the peak winter sports season and the Venezia carnival. It is scheduled to launch on February 5 2025 and run approximately twice a week during February and March.

A provisional timetable is being finalised, and booking will open on September 1. It will also be available for booking through European Sleeper partner Green City Trip, as part of a shared ambition to make rail travel options more easily available to a wider audience.

‘Passengers will be able to board our train from Belgium and the Netherlands, and relax in the comfort of the restaurant car, while the train transports them through Germany and Austria, and across the Alps, ending in the historic cities of Verona and Venezia the following day’, said European Sleeper co-founder Chris Engelsman on August 20.

European Sleeper currently operates a three times per week Brussels – Amsterdam –Berlin – Praha service, and with the support of the European Commission it is planning a Amsterdam – Barcelona route which it describes as ’an ambitious new connection’.