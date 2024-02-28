Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: Open access night train co-operative European Sleeper and tour operator Flywise’s rail brand GreenCityTrip are to collaborate to offer travel from the Netherlands and Belgium to Berlin, Dresden and Praha.

European Sleeper’s Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin overnight service is to be extended to Dresden and Praha from March 25, and it is working on connecting Amsterdam with Barcelona in 2025 or 2026.

GreenCityTrip will sell package holidays using the night train service, with European Sleeper continuing to sell individual tickets through its website and other channels.

The companies will explore opportunities to expand the collaboration which was announced on February 27, including adding services to new destinations.

GreenCityTrip currently offers trips from Belgium and the Netherlands to destinations including Berlin, Venezia, Praha and Wien, and the TUI Ski Express to Austrian ski resorts, addressing what it says is growing demand for environmentally friendly and comfortable travel.

It is headed by Hessel Winkelman and Maarten Bastian, who later this year plan to launch GoVolta to operate international day trains on routes such as Amsterdam – Paris, Amsterdam – København and Amsterdam – Basel.

GoVolta aims to offer competitive fares ’to further innovate European train travel and make it more accessible to a wide audience’.