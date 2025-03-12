Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: The Ministry of Transport has awarded Arriva Vlaky a KC3·03bn contract to operate long-distance passenger services on the Praha – Plzeň – Cheb and Praha – Plzeň – Klatovy/Železná Ruda routes for 15 years from the December 2028 timetable change.

The bids to operate 50·1 million passenger-km came in lower than the ministry’s estimate of KC8·5bn, with RegioJet bidding KC5·54bn and incumbent ČD offering KC6·4bn. Both operators submitted unsuccessful appeals. Leo Express also bid.

Requirements included the use of new rolling stock with a maximum speed of at least 200 km/h.

The ministry has also confirmed that sole bidder ČD will continue to operate fast train services until December 2031 on the Praha – České Budějovice – Summerau/Český Krumlov (Ex7), Brno – Jihlava – České Budějovice (R11), Praha – Tábor – České Budějovice/České Velenice (R17) and České Budějovice – Plzeň (R31) routes.

The ministry will pay KC7·44bn for 33·78 million passenger-km. The service group is to be operated using a combination of new and existing rolling stock prepared for the installation of ETCS and capable of at least 100–120 km/h (R11), 140 km/h (R17 and R31) and 160 km/h (Ex7).