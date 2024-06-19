Show Fullscreen

CHILE: National operator EFE has introduced regional passenger services between Curicó, Talca and Linares, as part of a government programme to enhance regional train services.

President Gabriel Boric announced in June 2023 that local services would be introduced in three regions under the Trenes de Cercanía 30/30 programme. This is intended to link regional capitals with their hinterland within a 30 min or 30 km commuting range.

The Talca regional service was launched with a ceremony at Talca station, attended by regional Presidential Delegate, Humberto Aqueveque; EFE President Eric Martin and the mayors of Molina and Curicó, Priscilla Castillo and Javier Muñoz. It uses a 114·7 km section of the electrified main line between Santiago and Chillán, serving a region with 555 000 inhabitants. Since May 29, EFE has been operating two local trains in each direction per day, with an end-to-end journey time of 1 h 21 min. A third connection has been provided by amending the stopping pattern of the through services.

A Temuco – Pitrufquén regional service was introduced in June 2023, while services on the Llanquihue – Puerto Varas – Puerto Montt route are expected to be launched later.