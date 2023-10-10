Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: open accessnight train operator European Sleeper has announced the launch date and timetable for the extension of its current Brussels - Berlin service to Dresden and Praha.

Show Fullscreen

Services are scheduled to start on March 25 2024.

European Sleeper’s Brussels – Amsterdam – Berlin service launched in May. Extension to Praha had also been planned for this year, but was postponed because of engineering works between Dresden and the Czech Republic.

European Sleeper says it has been allocated an ‘attractive’ timetable with ‘well balanced’ arrival and departure times.

Timetable for selected stations Brussels Midi 19.22 09.27 Amsterdam Centraal 22.34 06.26 Berlin Hbf 06.18 22.56 Dresden Hbf 08.29 20.30 Praha hl n 10.56 18.04

In parallel, European Sleeper is also preparing the acquisition of refurbished, and eventually new, sleeping cars, which would ‘significantly increase the comfort and travel experience’ and enable it to introduce new routes; a proposal to launch an Amsterdam – Barcelona route from 2025 is one of the 10 pilot projects to improve European cross-border rail connections selected to revive non-financial support from the European Commission.