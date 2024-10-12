Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: High speed train operator Eurostar has signed a memorandum of understanding to become the first non-airline partner of the SkyTeam aviation alliance.

The partnership is expected to launch in the first half of 2025, with travellers able to combine long and medium-haul flights into SkyTeam’s main hubs with sustainable rail journeys in a single reservation while enjoying SkyTeam benefits.

Eurostar said around 13% of its passengers are long-haul air travellers arriving at Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris-Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow airports who are connecting to its rail-served destinations.

‘Working with Eurostar as our first non-airline partner underscores SkyTeam’s commitment to delivering a more integrated and responsible travel experience by incorporating intermodal travel’, said SkyTeam CEO Patrick Roux on September 25. ‘I look forward to developing our partnership and offering customers greater choice in how they travel across SkyTeam’s global network.’

Eurostar and KLM also offer an air-rail product for travel between Amsterdam and Brussels.