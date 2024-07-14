Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Investors EQT Future and Kühne Holding have agreed to acquire a 35% minority stake in Flix, which manages the commercial side of open access train and coach services that are operated by partner companies.

In addition to a primary investment, the investors will acquire shares from existing shareholders to build a long-term anchor stake.

‘Their capital and know-how will be a strong asset to our company’s overall strategic vision’, said Flix CEO and Co-Founder André Schwämmlein on July 4.

EQT Future ‘backs high-quality, growing companies that have the potential to be sustainability leaders in their fields’, said founding partner Andreas Aschenbrenner. ’Flix is the perfect example of this. We are deeply impressed by what André and his team have built, having developed Flix from a start-up into the clear global market leader, operating in 43 countries.’

He believes that ’Flix is on a path to being the category defining player in mass ground transportation, with huge potential to become a household name in the industry and beyond’.

Kühne Holding Chairman Karl Gernandt said ‘with Flix’s proven asset-light operating model, we see great synergies with our other investments in the transport sector. Furthermore, we want to support the expansion strategy of their international network.’