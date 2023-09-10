AUSTRALIA: Enhancements to provide more inclusive facilities for train drivers at Melbourne’s Flinders Street station has been completed.

This includes the creation of all-gender locker rooms with private changing rooms, and a maternity room with private areas for expressing and spaces to rest. Other upgrades include new flooring, lighting, heating and cooling systems.

‘We’ve just reached a massive new milestone — there are now 550 women driving trains on our metropolitan network — an incredible growth from only 27 employed in 2009’, said the state of Victoria’s Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll when he opened the facilities at the end of August. He said the improvement work was ‘a huge step forward to ensure everyone feels welcome and included in the workplace.’