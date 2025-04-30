Show Fullscreen

FRANCE: SNCF Voyageurs has unveiled the first refurbished Tango high speed trainset and announced new destinations as part of its plans to increase the Ouigo low-cost brand’s share of the domestic high speed rail market from 20% to 30% by 2030.

Unveiling the refurbished trainset on April 24, TGV-Intercités Managing Director Alain Krakovitch said Ouigo is the national operator’s response to passenger demand. Along with the more traditional TGV Inoui brand, it forms a major part of SNCF’s response to the opening of the French passenger market to competition; he said 50% of Ouigo tickets are sold for less than €30.

A daily return Paris – Hendaye service is to be launched in December 2025, serving the Basque coast, ‘a territory where Ouigo is not currently present’, Ouigo CEO Jérôme Lafon said. At the same time, a third daily return train will be added to the Paris – Rennes route.

A third daily return service will be added on the Paris – Montpellier route in summer 2026, Lafon added, and by the end of 2026 there will be a third return Paris – Lyon train on weekends.

Lafon said Paris – Lille services are being studied, as well as an increase in Paris – Strasbourg services and potential services bypassing Paris. The Ouigo Train Classique network of services using conventional rather than high speed lines will be expanded with a third daily return train on the Paris – Rennes route from May 12. Ouigo Train Classique also offers Paris – Nantes and Paris – Bruxelles services.

Ouigo Tango

The current Ouigo fleet of 38 Duplex Haute Densité trainsets is to be expanded with the transfer of seven TGV P-Duplex and five TGV Dayse sets from the Inoui pool.

Of these 50 trainsets, 40 will be refurbished to the Ouigo Tango standard. This includes a mid-life overhaul of the power cars and a comprehensive redesign of the coaches.

Lafon said the new seats have been specially designed to Ouigo’s specification, with power and USB sockets and lights. The number of seats has been increased from 634 to 653 per train, and there are additional luggage racks in each coach. Coach four has a ‘relax’ space where passengers can relax and talk without disturbing others. There is also space for eight bicycles.

Krakovitch said the Ouigo Tango is ‘an engineering feat’ which will give the trainsets an extra 15 years of life.

A full refurbishment of the other 10 trainsets is not considered cost-effective as they are expected to be life expired by 2032. Their power cars will receive a mid-life overhaul, but their coaches will get a less comprehensive ‘refresh’, retaining their current seats and interiors.

The work is being undertaken by SNCF Voyageurs’ Technicentres at Bischheim and Hellemmes. The second Tango trainset is to be completed by the end of 2025, with all completed in 2028. The investment of €600m is being met by SNCF Voyageurs from its own sources.