VIETNAM: An agreement to launch a steam-hauled Revolution Express tourist train themed on Vietnamese history has been signed by Indochina Rail Tourist Service and Wafaifo Optimisers. The launch is planned for late 2024 or early 2025.

Two restored steam locomotives will haul the retro-style coaches and custom-made kitchen and baggage cars.

The Revolution Express will make a daily return trip between Danang, Lang Co and the former royal capital Hue.

The train will ‘showcase important periods in Vietnamese history from imperial through colonial rule and finally the struggle to independence’, said Indochina Rail’s Chairman Michael Gebbie when the partnership agreement was signed on May 20.

There will be retail offerings and themed dining at the stations, which will also be available to users of national railway services. Hue will themed in an imperial style, and Lang Co as independent Vietnam. A colonial themed restaurant could also be developed at Danang.

‘We seek to give visitors an interactive sense of Vietnam’s history and future’, said Gebbie. ’Whether you enjoy learning about history or trains, or just want to ride an authentic heritage steam train over the famously scenic Hai Van Pass, the Revolution Express will offer a magical experience.’