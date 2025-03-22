USA: Canadian and US luxury rail operator Rocky Mountaineer is to expand its Rockies to the Red Rocks route for the 2026 season, and rebrand its US operation from Rocky Mountaineer to Canyon Spirit.

The Rockies to the Red Rocks service launched in 2021 runs from Denver to Moab in two days, with an overnight stop at Glenwood Springs. From April 2026 it will include an overnight stop in Moab then continue to Salt Lake City, with Utah’s natural landscapes providing ‘a compelling third day’ on the train and the city’s international airport offering more opportunities to reach the weekly service.

‘Although the name of our train is changing, our world-class service and onboard experience will remain the same’, said Tristan Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Collective, the newly formed parent company of both Canyon Spirit and Rocky Mountaineer, on March 18.