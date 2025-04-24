Show Fullscreen

ITALY: Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, national railway FS Group is to increase passenger services to Roma between April 23 and 27, while city transport operator ATAC is preparing to handle large numbers of visitors.

There will be extra high speed and inter-city train capacity, with discounted fares available, and more local connections to Roma San Pietro station which is close to the Vatican. Charter trains are also planned for pilgrims.

Passenger operator Trenitalia has provided 300 more staff to assist passengers, and there will be 500 more maintenance and cleaning staff at the busiest stations. The Sala Blu assistance service for people with reduced mobility will be strengthened at the main stations.

Security is also being stepped up.

Roman urban transport operator ATAC is enhancing services on routes towards the Vatican area and has more than 100 additional staff on duty at metro stations, in particular those where many of the arrivals in the capital are expected. It is also providing dedicated information on its website and social media channels.