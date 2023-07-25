Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Schleswig-Holstein transport authority NAH.SH has awarded Alstom a €900m contract to supply 40 Coradia Stream high-capacity electric multiple-units and provide 30 years of maintenance.

Announcing the order on July 24 Alstom said it would be supplying ‘more comfortable, more connected and more accessible’ trains. The deal includes options for the supply and maintenance of a further 55 units.

The 160 km/h four-car units will be 106 m long with two double-deck end cars and two single-deck intermediate vehicles. They will be supplied with two interior layouts, offering 360 or 390 seats. Multi-purpose areas in each coach will provide space for pushchairs and large luggage, and each trainset will make provision for up to 24 bicycles.

Each unit will also have two wheelchair spaces and more than 40 dedicated seats for passengers with reduced mobility. The entrance areas of the single-deck cars will offer step-free boarding, while one of the three toilets will be fully accessible.

Other features will include air-conditioning with antibacterial and antiviral filters, power sockets, wi-fi, improved mobile phone reception, and a seat reservation system with a live occupancy display.

The EMUs will be equipped with ETCS and ATO allowing attended automatic train operation to GoA2, and will be designed for the future installation of FRMCS.

Alstom’s site in Valenciennes will lead development, with final assembly, testing and commissioning to be undertaken in Salzgitter.

Land Minister of Transport Claus Ruhe Madsen explained that the EMUs would be used on the region’s busiest routes, where NAH.SH aims to offer ‘a reliable timetable and modern, high-performance vehicles that impress with their design and travel comfort.’