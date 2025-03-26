Show Fullscreen

USA: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and operator Keolis Commuter Services have launched passenger services on Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail project, providing Fall River and New Bedford with trains to Boston for the first time in more than 65 years.

The project has extended the existing Boston South – Middleborough/Lakeville service over existing freight lines to Taunton, where the route divides to serve New Bedford and Fall River. These were the only major cities within 80 km of Boston without commuter rail access to the state capital.

Six new stations have been established at Middleborough, East Taunton, Freetown, Fall River Depot, Church Street and New Bedford. Middleborough station replaces Middleborough/Lakeville, which has been renamed Lakeville and will now only be used by the seasonal CapeFLYER service linking Boston with Cape Cod.

The Middleborough/Lakeville Commuter Rail Line has been renamed the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line with the extension of the route.

Future plans include extending Stoughton Commuter Rail services as far as Taunton, but this is expected to be more complex than the first phase.

Phase 1 construction

The South Coast Rail project had been under discussion for many years, but it was not until 2014 that Massachusetts Department of Transportation awarded a programme and construction management contract to Vanesse Hangen Brustlin and HNTB Corp.

The project was fully funded under the state’s 2020-24 capital investment plan, enabling a groundbreaking ceremony to be held at East Freetown in July 2019. At that stage the opening was envisaged for 2023.

Initial works included track improvements undertaken by contractor Progress Rail and culvert renewals by JF White.

In May 2020 a Skanska-DW White joint venture was awarded a $159m contract covering 20 km of track renewals, including raising the formation in some locations, and the construction of two stations, a six-siding stabling facility at Weaver’s Cove in Fall River, and work on eight over and one under bridges, 10 level crossings, six interlockings and 10 culverts.

In August 2020 the SCR Constructors joint venture of The Middlesex Corp and Tutor Perini was awarded a $404m contract to upgrade 27 km of the New Bedford Main Line, modernise 11 km of the Middleborough Secondary route between Pilgrim Junction and Cotley Junction and build the other four stations. This package also included a stabling facility in New Bedford and the provision of signalling and communication systems.

An order was placed for 16 Hyundai Rotem double-deck coaches to provide the necessary capacity, and two diesel locomotives were refurbished.

More options to get around

‘The start of rail service will give people more options for how to get around, where to live and where to work’, commented Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey at the launch of Phase 1 services on March 24.

‘It means less traffic congestion and shorter commutes, giving people more time back with their loved ones. And it will bring more customers to local businesses and cultural attractions.’

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll pointed out that MBTA’s commuter rail ridership had returned to pre-pandemic levels ‘faster than any other system in the country — because we’ve proven to riders that it’s an easy and reliable way to get where they need to go.’

MassDOT Secretary & CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said ‘the story of South Coast Rail is one of perseverance and persistence. What began as a grassroots movement to connect Boston to New Bedford and Fall River grew into a powerful regional call to action.’