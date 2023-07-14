Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Fares on the metre gauge routes formerly operated by FEVE will be integrated with the rest of national operator RENFE’s fare structure from July 17.

FEVE was merged with RENFE in January 2013, but the separate fare structures were retained, including a lack of through booking.

Changes have now been made to ticketing software and hardware. Some fares will be reduced, with a journey through the same number of zones on each network being priced at the lower of the two and Tarjeta Dorada discounts for people over 60 being at the narrow gauge network’s 50% reduction rather than RENFE’s 40%.

Return fares will be abolished, as will the FeveRail one- or two-month rover ticket, which was not heavily promoted and had limited sales.