Show Fullscreen

EUROPE: High speed line concessionaire HS1 Ltd has appointed ‘experience design’ agency Active Thinking to undertake an in-depth study into expanding passenger capacity at London St Pancras International station to cope with increased demand for international travel and the potential arrival of competitors to Eurostar.

Eurostar has announced plans to grow from 19 million to 30 million passengers/year by 2030, including its former Thalys routes. Several other organisations including Heuro, Evolyn and Virgin Group have expressed interest in operating services through the Channel Tunnel to London.

Show Fullscreen

Active Thinking is to assess how to optimise the current station infrastructure to increase passenger flows, how to cater for growth, and the impact and cost of expansion.

It has previously worked on projects including London Heathrow airport’s Terminal 5, the 2012 London Olympic Games and improvements to Gatwick Airport railway station.

It will deliver its report this autumn.