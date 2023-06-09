Show Fullscreen

ARGENTINA: On June 2 Trenes Argentinos restarted passenger services on the Justo Daract – Palmira section of the Buenos Aires to Mendoza line.

Passenger services from Buenos Aires to Palmira had ended in 1993, but were reinstated as far as Justo Daract in July 2022.

Station works including building and platform reconstruction and lighting upgrades have been carried out at Libertador General, San Martín and Palmira. The platforms at Palmira have been extended to 110 m.

Trains take 28 h 20 min to cover the 1 070 km between Buenos Aires and Palmira; there is a fortnightly return service departing from Buenos Aires every other Friday from June 2 at 12.20 and returning on the following Sunday at 10.00 from Palmira. The trains call at Beazley, La Paz, Libertador General, San Martín and Palmira stations, and convey sleeping accommodation as well as seating.

Trenes Argentinos says that it will improve the infrastructure along the route to reduce journey times.