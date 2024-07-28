Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Building on a two-year collaboration in the UK, taxi booking platform Uber has begun using Omio’s API to provide its customers with access to rail travel options in Spain.

‘Our collaboration with Uber is a significant achievement for Omio as we join forces with leading transportation providers to facilitate seamless travel’, said Jean Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio.

’As a multimodal platform, we provide a convenient door-to-door travel experience across Spain and Europe. Our alignment with Uber’s vision aims to offer travellers a wide range of options through a unified digital platform and app. Repeat train booking is high, indicating riders love this new service after they tried it for the first time.’