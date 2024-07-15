Show Fullscreen

USA: The Federal Railroad Administration has issued a notice of funding opportunity, making $153m available from the Restoration & Enhancement grant programme.

The grants are intended to assist with covering operating costs for projects to establish new inter-city passenger services, restore withdrawn routes and enhance existing operations.

‘The quality of our inter-city passenger rail services has a major impact not only on the experiences of millions of riders but also on the economic vitality of our communities as well as our efforts to combat climate change’, explained Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on July 12. ‘Safer, more frequent, and more accessible passenger rail services — made possible with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law — will expand travel and commuting options, creating newly efficient and sustainable opportunities to get around the country.’