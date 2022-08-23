Passengera
https://www.passengera.com/
- Sponsored
The journey of Czech national railways towards digital transformation with Passengera
Czech Railways is the national railway operator in the Czech Republic and has been a strong player in the national transportation market since its origin in 1918. As a public transport operator, it has been actively investing in the digitization of passenger experience since 2012 in order to offer premium services in the highly competitive market shared with several private operators.