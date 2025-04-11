Show Fullscreen

INTERNATIONAL: Agustin Escobar, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, his wife and three children and the pilot were killed when a New York sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on April 10.

Escobar had been Global CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility since October 2024.

His previous roles during a 27-year career with the company included President & CEO of Siemens Spain, CEO of Siemens Mobility Southwest Europe Region, and CEO & President of Siemens Rail Automation.

His wife Mercè Camprubí Montal was Global Commercialisation Manager at Siemens Energy.

A Siemens Mobility spokesperson said ‘we are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones.’