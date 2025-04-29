Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Parliamentary transport committee member Patrick Schnieder has been named as the next federal Minister for Digital & Transport.

Member of parliament for Bitburg (Rheinland-Pfalz), Schnieder is a member of the CDU, the leading party in the new coalition government following federal elections in February.

Born in 1968, Schnieder has been in parliament since 2009. He was part of the transport and infrastructure working group formed after the 2017 federal elections.

Schnieder replaces Dr Volker Wissing, transport minister since 2021.