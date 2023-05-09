Peoplemovers & Monorails

Additional Sengkang-Punggol LRT cars ordered

By 2023-05-09T13:58:00

Sengkang-Punggol LRT

SINGAPORE: Land Transport Authority has awarded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries a contract to supply a further eight two-car rubber-tyre automated light metro trainsets for the Sengkang and Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines.

