Additional Sengkang-Punggol LRT cars ordered

By Metro Report International2023-05-09T13:58:00
SINGAPORE: Land Transport Authority has awarded Mitsubishi Heavy Industries a contract to supply a further eight two-car rubber-tyre automated light metro trainsets for the Sengkang and Punggol Light Rapid Transit lines.
