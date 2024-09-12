Show Fullscreen

USA: Clark County Department of Aviation has awarded Alstom a $84m contract to upgrade the Green and Blue lines of the automated peoplemover at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, including the supply of new vehicles.

The 10 lightweight aluminium cars to be manufactured in the USA will offer greater energy efficiency and a higher top speed.

Alstom is to update of the Urbalis Flo signalling, including replacement of the Central Control ATS with the latest Ebi Screen 2000 and upgrades to the telecoms. The contract also includes the integration of system-level cybersecurity protection. Completion is planned by the end of 2027.

‘Alstom’s partnership with the Harry Reid International Airport spans decades, and we’re proud to continue building on our work to deliver the best in sustainability and efficiency to Las Vegas’, said Alstom Americas President Michael Keroullé on September 11. ‘Our strategic upgrades and delivery of the best-in-class Innovia APM R cars minimise environmental impact and will elevate the travel experience for millions of riders.’