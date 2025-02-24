Show Fullscreen

JAPAN: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has competed deliveries of 24 six-car Automated Guideway Transit rubber-tyred light metro trainsets ordered for Hiroshima Rapid Transit Co’s Astram Line.

The longest AGT route in Japan runs 18·4 km from Hondori station in central Hiroshima to Koiki-koen-mae station in Seifu Shinto to the northwest.

An initial 11 of the six-car 7000 Series trainsets were ordered in 2017 and entered service from March 2020. A further 13 were ordered in September 2020 with the last being delivered in February 2025. They have replaced the rolling stock in operation since the opening of the line in 1994, and as a result all the vehicles now operating were supplied by MHI. They were manufactured at MHI’s Mihara Machinery Works in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Features include an aluminium alloy double-skin structure offering light weight, durability and easy recycling. The chrome yellow livery signifies peace, generosity and idealism.