Show Fullscreen

UK: High speed line project promoter HS2 Ltd has invited shortlisted companies Poma and Doppelmayr Cable Car UK to tender for contracts to supply and operate a cable-hauled automated peoplemover to link the future Interchange station with the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham International station and the airport.

‘The APM is an important part of the HS2 programme, linking Interchange Station with several of the region’s most prominent transport hubs and leisure venues’, said Ailsa Waygood, HS2 Ltd’s Project Client for the APM & Interchange Station, on February 7.

HS2 Ltd plans to award the winner two contracts with an overall value of around £269m. These will cover design, supply and installation of the APM systems and then 25 years of operation and maintenance. HS2 Ltd said it expects to award the O&M contract in mid-2026.

Market engagement for the separate contract to design and build the 2·2 km elevated guideway, four stations and depot infrastructure began in spring 2024 and is ongoing.