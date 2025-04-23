Show Fullscreen

USA: The Inglewood Transit Connector project to build an automated peoplemover in the Greater Los Angeles area has been put on hold.

The 2·6 km three-station line was to have linked Downtown Inglewood on Los Angeles MTA’s light rail K Line with entertainment facilities including the Kia Forum, Sofi Stadium, YouTube Theater and Intuit Dome, as well as housing and commercial destinations in Hollywood Park.

On April 22 the City of Inglewood said the project had been ‘rephased’ following engagement with businesses and the local community. The focus will now be on urban improvements in the Market Street area, including pedestrian and cycling facilities, bus lanes and smart traffic technology. This would ‘benefit residents and small businesses immediately’ and avoid construction disruption ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games.

The works will ‘preserve the option’ for a future peoplemover.

In July 2024 the Elevate Inglewood Partners consortium was selected as best value proposer to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the peoplemover. Environmental approvals had been secured and the Federal Transit Administration had allocated $1bn.

The city council has now authorised a contract for EIP to initiate design activities for the scaled back plan.