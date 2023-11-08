Show Fullscreen

USA: The Federal Transit Administration has given a positive rating to the Inglewood Transit Connector peoplemover project, making it eligible for funding from the Capital Investment Grants programme.

The proposed 2·6 km three-station elevated automated peoplemover would link Los Angeles MTA’s K Line with event and entertainment facilities including the Kia Forum, Sofi Stadium, YouTube Theater and Intuit Dome, as well as housing and commercial destinations in Hollywood Park.

The municipality of Inglewood and LA Metro have established the Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority to oversee the project. More than $873m of local, state and federal funding has now been secured, which the JPA aims to use as leverage to secure a CIG grant to cover 60% of the cost.

Three consortia have prequalified for a design, build, finance, operate and maintain contract, which the city expects to award in Q2 2024. Opening is planned for Q2 2028.

There will be a requirement for 16% of all contract values to go to disadvantaged businesses enterprises, and a broader goal that 30% of all contract values go to small, minority, women and veteran businesses. A Community Workforce Agreement will require that 35% of construction hours be worked by local hires, 10% by transitional workers and up to 30% by apprenticeships.

‘We thank the FTA for advancing the ITC Project as it will not only enhance access to our housing, commercial and world-class sports and entertainment centres, it will provide access to good job opportunities and will lift up Inglewood, the South Bay, and the entire region’, said Mayor James T Butts Jr on October 31.