SINGAPORE: The first two of 19 Innovia 300R peoplemover cars which Alstom is supplying as part of an upgrade of the 7·8 km Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit entered passenger service on August 1.

The S$344m contract which the Land Transport Authority awarded to what was then Bombardier Transportation in 2018 covers the supply of 19 third-generation cars to replace the original fleet from the opening of the line in 1999. The scope also covers fitment of new power rails and a comprehensive upgrade of the Cityflo 550 fixed block signalling to Cityflo 650 communications-based train control; this includes retrofitting the line’s 13 second-generation Innovia APM cars which were introduced in 2015, with four now completed.

All the new cars are expected to be in service by 2026.

The Innovia APM 300R cars feature lightweight aluminium car bodies, AC motors for easier maintenance, an upgraded air-conditioning system with enhanced cooling capabilities and even distribution of air and LCD monitors with dynamic coloured route displays to help passengers better identify their current station and track the route. Energy-efficient systems including regenerative braking and LED lighting. Automatically dimming windows provide privacy for people in residential areas near the line.

A condition monitoring system oversees key systems such as the doors, brakes and air-conditioning. Sensors will also be installed on two vehicles to provide real-time monitoring of the power rail for the earlier detection of defects.