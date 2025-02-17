Show Fullscreen

JAPAN: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has completed the deliveries of a further 12 five-car Series 330 Automated Guideway Transit trainsets for Tokyo Metropolitan Bureau of Transportation’s Nippori-Toneri Liner.

Delivery of the lightweight aluminium alloy Series 330 trainsets has enabled the replacement of 16 Series 300 sets supplied by Niigata Transys for the opening of the 9·7 km line from Nippori to Minumadai-shinsuikoen in 2008.

The Series 330 trainsets feature longitudinal seating to increase capacity and help reduce congestion caused by an increase in ridership. More commuters and students are now travelling to the city centre because of development along the 13-station route.

An initial three Series 330 sets were built by HMI in 2015, and one Series 320 train built by Niigata Transys entered service in 2017.