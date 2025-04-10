GERMANY: The incoming coalition government plans to reform state-owned Deutsche Bahn, accelerate electrification schemes and continue to offer the national local transport pass.

The coalition agreement between the CDU/CSU and SPD which was released on April 9 details how the parties will govern together following the federal elections held in February.

A change to the constitution in March allows Germany to raise €500bn through additional borrowing in order to fund investments in defence, climate protection and infrastructure.

DB has already said it may need an additional €150bn in funding during the period until 2034 to cover infrastructure maintenance and improvements. Priority for money from the new fund will go to high-capacity routes.

Finance for digitalisation and the roll-out of ETCS is to come from a separate Climate & Transformation Fund, which will also support further electrification. The coalition now defines rail electrification as a measure to address climate change, and will no longer use cost:benefit ratios to determine whether wiring schemes go ahead.

In the medium-term DB is to be reformed to give infrastructure manager DB InfraGO greater independence within the organisation. Track access charges are also to be reformed.

The new government will also continue with Germany’s Deutschlandticket, which offers unlimited travel on regional transport. It currently costs €58 per month, following an increase from €49 in January, and the new governing parties say the proportion of the cost paid by the user will increase from 2029.