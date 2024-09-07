Show Fullscreen

MOLDOVA: Moldova has become the 52nd Member of the Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail. Based in Switzerland, OTIF is the intergovernmental organisation which develops a unified legal framework for railways which is applied by countries in Europe, Asia and Africa.

Moldova’s application for accession to the Convention concerning International Carriage by Rail and its Appendices was submitted in March, and in the absence of any opposition it was accepted on June 26 and took effect on September 1.

Moldova has declared that it will not apply Appendices A (CIV), C (RID), D (CUV), E (CUI), F (APTU) and G (ATMF), but it will apply Appendix B, the Uniform Rules concerning the Contract of International Carriage of Goods by Rail (CIM).

OTIF now has 51 member states and one associate member. China’s application to accede as an associate member is to be discussed at the general assembly in Bern on September 25-26.