Show Fullscreen

MOLDOVA: An application for accession to the Convention Concerning International Carriage by Rail has been submitted by Moldova.

Unless five Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail member states object, the application will be deemed to be accepted three months after notification, which will be on June 26. Accession will then take effect on the first day of the third month following.

Moldova would become the 51st OTIF member state.

The country intends to apply Appendix B of COTIF, the Uniform Rules concerning the Contract of International Carriage of Goods by Rail (CIM), but not Appendices A (CIV), C (RID), D (CUV), E (CUI), F (APTU) and G (ATMF).