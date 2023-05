Show Fullscreen

AFRICA: Transport ministers from Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin and Togo have agreed an action plan for the development of an international rail network.

The proposed network connecting the cities of Abidjan, Ouagadougou, Niamey, Cotonou and Lomé would have a total length of 3 034 km. of this, 1 946 km would be upgraded existing lines and 1 088 km would be newly built.

The agreement was reached at a West African Economic & Monetary Union meeting in Abidjan on May 5.