Show Fullscreen

MALAYSIA: Preliminary studies for the development of a 30 km three-line mass transit network in Johor Bahru have been submitted to the Johor state government by Iskandar Regional Development Authority and Johor Public Transport Corp.

Three radial lines each around 10 km long are proposed to link the city centre with Iskandar Puteri to the west, Skudai to the north and Tebrau to the northeast. At Bukit Chagar there would be an interchange with the RTS metro which currently under construction to link Johor Bahru with Singapore.

A bus rapid transit network has previously been proposed on similar routes.

‘Preliminary studies for the LRT network have been completed and I will examine the best and most suitable proposals produced by the state agencies before we hand them over to the federal government for evaluation’, Chair of the Johor Transport & Infrastructure Committee Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said on November 26.

He said road congestion in central Johor Bahru is becoming critical, and is expected to get worse following the opening of the cross-border metro in 2027.