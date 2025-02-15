Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: Alstom Spain, the Alstom Foundation and training provider Fundación Juan XXIII have launched the second edition of the Inclusive Trains project. This aims to improve the employability of people with intellectual disabilities through training and internships in real environments in the railway sector.

The 12 students on the year-long Passenger Assistance & Care course will receive theoretical and practical knowledge about the rail sector, maintenance, onboard services and passenger assistance to equip them for a train crew role. New features this year include taking a broader view and more English learning hours.

Several students from the first cohort were recruited by high speed train operator Ouigo.