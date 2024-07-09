Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: A ‘state-of-the-art’ Metro Academy has been opened in Melbourne to train rail staff ready for the opening of the cross-city suburban rail Metro Tunnel at the end of 2025.

The academy has classrooms, tracks and platform replicas, including station equipment, and will support the existing training facilities in Kensington and Newport.

It will be used to train more than 200 future staff including train drivers and station and customer service staff, so that they can ‘hit the ground running’ once fully qualified.

‘As our network evolves, we are working hard to ensure we have the people we need for day one of operations, so passengers have a seamless experience’, said Metro Trains Melbourne Acting CEO Pete Ryan when the academy was officially opened by Victoria’s Acting Minister for Public & Active Transport Melissa Horne on July 4.