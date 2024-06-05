Show Fullscreen

INDIA: Track machine supplier Plasser India and the Ministry of Railways-funded Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya University in Vadodara have signed a memorandum of understanding.

The MoU will see the partners collaborate in research, teaching and training to deepen students’ understanding of scientific, technical and management topics relevant to the rail infrastructure sector.

Plasser India and the specialist transport and logistics university will work together to develop the academic curriculum and executive programmes and explore potential synergies for joint research, partnerships with international institutes and internship opportunities.

Announcing the MoU on June 3, Plasser India said ’the pioneering industry-academic partnership is set to drive innovation, promote cutting-edge research and elevate the skill set of the future workforce, ensuring sustained growth and development within the rail sector’.