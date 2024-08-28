Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALASIA: The Australasian Railway Association has published a report designed to help the rail industry better understand what hinders the entry, retention and progression of women, with 10 practical recommendations.

The Progressing gender equality in the Australasian rail sector: barriers and supportive practices report was prepared by consultancy Diversity Partners based on more than 570 surveys, written submissions and focus groups.

Recommendations for organisations are to:

Develop gender equality strategies which are underpinned by clear targets and key performance indicators; Promote the use of gender impact assessments to create safe and inclusive spaces and practices that further the understanding of diversity and inclusion; Partner with ARA to promote the benefits of working in the rail sector, including creating targeted campaigns to attract women; Minimise bias in the recruitment process through education of hiring managers, advertising in a range of non-traditional recruitment sources, and using new digital tools to reduce gender-stereotyped wording and attract broader talent pools; Provide education on respectful and inclusive behaviours in the workplace; Support male allies to sponsor and champion change, providing visible leadership on diversity and inclusion; Invest in mentoring opportunities and networking programmes that allow women to connect with other women; Support employee resource groups that allow communities of shared experience and interest to collectively drive change and education initiatives; Promote the use of flexible working arrangements; Promote gender-equitable policies and facilities that help to ensure employees have equal access to parental leave, protective equipment and clothing, and appropriate facilities on sites.

Recommendations for the rail industry are:

ARA to lead the establishment of an industry Code of Conduct on respectful behaviours and a commitment to eliminating harassment and discrimination; ARA to provide industry-wide education on inclusive leadership; ARA to encourage member firms to participate in the Champions of Change Coalition programme and investigate the establishment of a Champions of Change Rail Group; ARA to partner with industry to consider targets for working towards greater gender diversity across the industry; ARA to continue to facilitate industry wide mentoring and networking; ARA to partner with industry to continue to raise the attractiveness of the sector to women and gender diverse people via a Work in Rail campaign.

Launching the report with the support of National Women in Transport on July 17, ARA said it would work with members to co-ordinate the implementation of the recommendations and play a leading role in driving positive change.