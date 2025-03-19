Show Fullscreen

CZECH REPUBLIC: Turnout manufacturer DT Výhybkárna a Strojírna is collaborating with secondary schools and universities to offer a scholarship programme, internships and factory tours.

These educational activities will show students its production process and the results of key projects, including its development of high speed turnouts.

‘We want to show them that engineering is not just about manual labour’, explains CEO Marek Smolka. ’We offer opportunities to work on top-tier international projects. We continuously invest in new technologies, both in order processing and manufacturing, to support the company’s growth and further develop our expertise. Our employees remain a top priority, and we are modernising facilities and implementing a number of initiatives to ensure they have the best possible working conditions.’