Show Fullscreen

UAE: The first intake has completed what Dubai metro and tram operator Keolis MHI says is the region’s first graduate training programme of its kind for the rail sector.

This runs for 12 to 24 months, and is designed to nurture young talent through theoretical and practical training and hands-on experience of operations, engineering and management. It forms part of a broader initiative to support Emiratisation and develop a skilled local workforce.

‘Our graduate training programme represents a significant investment in the future of rail management’, said Amal Abdullateef, Chief People Officer at Keolis MHI. ‘By providing fresh graduates with specialised training and real-world experience, we are developing their individual careers and cultivating the next generation of leaders in our industry. This programme emphasises Keolis MHI’s commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.’