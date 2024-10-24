Show Fullscreen

IRELAND: Networking and career development body Young Rail Professionals is to launch an Irish branch at an event in Dublin on November 7.

The move marks YRP’s first formal foray outside the UK since it was established in London 15 years ago, although it has managed a series of overseas study tours and since 2014. YRP is understood to be planning for further growth in international markets.

The launch event in Dublin takes place at the Hyatt Centric hotel, and tickets are €7·50, which includes food and drink access.

YRP said it is ‘well established in UK with over 3 000 members’, and now ready to expand into ‘the dynamic Irish rail industry. We are inviting all those working in rail in Ireland to get involved’.

The association’s Chief Executive Bonnie Price will address the event, and there will be an opportunity to meet members of the inaugural YRP Ireland committee followed by informal networking. Other confirmed speakers include Piers Wood from Alstom, who will be giving a presentation on the DART+ fleet, and Peter Adams from Arup, who will discuss opportunities relating to the All Island Rail review.

YRP is a not-for-profit organisation led by committees of volunteers which brings together people from all aspects of the industry. There is no age limit to becoming a member, although events are aimed at ‘members with 10 years or less experience in their rail career’.